Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stage Mag
Click Here for More on Stage Mag
PIN-UP GIRLS, NIGHT WATCH & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

PIN-UP GIRLS, NIGHT WATCH & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag!

Jul. 20, 2022  

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

With new features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Night Watch - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

With new features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles

From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 7/20/2022
July 20, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Disney on Broadway Will Invite Fans 'Onstage' at D23 Expo 2022
July 19, 2022

D23 Expo 2022 is back this fall (September 9-11) and Disney On Broadway will give fans a chance to immerse themselves in their favorite Disney musicals. Using virtual reality (VR) headsets, guests can participate in musical numbers from Aladdin, Frozen and The Lion King, including “Friend Like Me,” “Let It Go,” and “Circle of Life.”
Shop Beetlejuice on Broadway Shirts, Souvenirs & More In The BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop
July 19, 2022

Shop official merchandise from Beetlejuice on Broadway in the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop featuring the It's Showtime Striped Hoodie, Sandworm Beanie, Recently Deceased Notebook, Sucks Yes Shot Glass, Dead Mom Enamel Pin and more!
Shop All Things WICKED The Musical In the BroadwayWorld Store
July 16, 2022

Our Theatre Shop features all of your favorite original Broadway-themed designs, including Wicked!
Aaron David Gleason Will Bring COME HELL AND HIGH WATER to Feinstein's/54 Below
July 15, 2022

FEINSTEIN’S/54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Award® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre will soon welcome back Aaron David Gleason for his brand-new show “Come Hell and High Water” on July 26th.