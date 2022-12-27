PICTURES FROM HOME Delays Previews By Three Days

PICTURES FROM HOME will now begin previews on Broadway on Friday, January 13, 2023, instead of the previously announced January 10th first preview, at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). Opening night is Thursday, February 9, 2023.

This winter, three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists will bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives. Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White (The Other Place, Annapurna), starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.

The design team for Pictures From Home includes Michael Yeargan (Set Designer), Jennifer Moeller (Costume Designer), Jennifer Tipton (Lighting Designer), Scott Lehrer and Peter John Still (Sound Designers), and Ben Pearcy at 59 Productions (Projection Designer).

Tickets for Pictures From Home are now available at picturesfromhomebroadway.com, by phone at 833-CRI-TIXS (833-274-8497), or in person at the Studio 54 on Broadway.