PHOTO: West End WAITRESS Begins Rehearsals

Waitress is opening up in the West End! The cast, led by Katharine McPhee, began rehearsals yesterday. Check out the group shot, posted to the show's Twitter page, below!

Waitress will begin preview performances on 8 February ahead of its official opening night on 7 March at London's Adelphi Theatre. Currently playing its third year on Broadway, Waitress will bring with it an all-female lead creative team - a West End musical first.

Katharine McPhee who will make her West End debut starring as Jenna, having played the role on Broadway earlier this year. Marisha Wallace will play Becky alongside Laura Baldwin as Dawn, with Peter Hannah as Earl and David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter.

Meet Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened on 24 April 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theater. Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress was the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, featuring original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production is currently touring the US and has also recently announced it will have its Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

On its Broadway opening, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.

