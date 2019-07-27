PHOTO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, and the Full FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Crew Pose Together

Click Here for More Articles on Freestyle Love Supreme

Freestyle Love Supreme is headed to Broadway!

The highly-acclaimed improv sensation created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale will begin performances on first time on Broadway Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Booth Theatre.

The full crew, including Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, and more, all posed for a photo together recently, which Iglehart posted on Twitter.

Check it out below:

We're all together? Something must up! @freestylelove Supreme opening night October 2, 2019 pic.twitter.com/4AdwZ8vlTn - james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) July 27, 2019

Freestyle Love Supreme will play a limited 16 week through Sunday, January 5, 2020. Supreme will open on Wednesday, October 2.

Produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman, the show features a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings.

The group's core company is Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur The Geniuses," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK."

Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the run which will include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Bill Sherman, and James Monroe Iglehart, along with Wayne Brady, Ashley Pe?rez Flanagan, and many more.





