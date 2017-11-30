PHANTOM Tour Announces Quentin Oliver Lee As The Next Phantom

Cameron Mackintosh and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group announced today that Quentin Oliver Lee will join the national tour principal cast of the spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in the title role. With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of PHANTOM, one of the most successful musicals of all-time, is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America.

Beginning December 19 at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, MN, Quentin Oliver Lee will portray the man behind the mask, 'The Phantom.' He joins current cast members Eva Tavares as 'Christine Daaé,' Jordan Craig as 'Raoul,' Trista Moldovan as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' David Benoit as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Edward Staudenmayer as 'Monsieur André,' Kristie Dale Sanders as 'Madame Giry,' Phumzile Sojola as 'Ubaldo Piangi' and Emily Ramirez as 'Meg Giry.'

Quentin Oliver Lee has been seen on Broadway in Prince of Broadway as well as the national tour of Porgy and Bess. His regional and opera credits include Festival of The Lion King (Scar), Encores! Golden Apple, La Bohème, Carmen and Gianni Schicchi.

The Ensemble includes Adam Bashian, Stephen MitchellA. Brown, Daniella Dalli, Dan Debenport, Mark Emerson, Jordan Ensign, David Foley, Jr., Emma Grimsley, Edward Juvier, Ted Keener, Jay Lusteck, Adryan Moorefield, Sarah Mossman, Constantine Pappas, Lily Rose Peck, Herb Porter, Adam Rogers, Travis Taylor, Carmen Vass, Jessica Wagner, Victor Wallace, Marguerite Willbanks and Blake Zelesnikar. The Corps de Ballet includes McKenna Birmingham, Sarah DeBiase, Daniela Filippone, Jordan Lombardi, Kate Anne Mueller, Danielle Reinstein and Ally Taylor Sacks.

Derrick Davis continues his year-long critically acclaimed run as 'The Phantom' through December 17.

For more information on the production and a video sneak peek, please visit www.ThePhantomOfTheOpera.com/USTour.

Andrew Lloyd Webber said, "It's wonderful to have a new production of PHANTOM touring America now that the show has celebrated 29 years on Broadway. Director Laurence Connor has done an amazing job and this production has received huge critical acclaim in the U.K."

Cameron Mackintosh said, With PHANTOM still the reigning champion as the longest-running production on Broadway after 29 phenomenal years, with no end in sight, I'm delighted that this spectacular new production of PHANTOM has been as well-received in the U.S. as the brilliant original and has already been seen by over 2 million people across North America since it opened in November 2013. With an exciting new design and staging, retaining Maria Björnson's amazing costumes, the new PHANTOM is thrilling audiences and critics alike all over again - the music of the night is soaring to dazzling new heights."

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is presented by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Group, and NETworks Presentations. Directed by Laurence Connor (who co-directed the new production of Les Misérables that is back on tour across North America after a hugely successful revival on Broadway, directed the award-winning new production of Miss Saigon now playing on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre and beginning its national tour in 2018, and also directed the stage version of the movie School of Rock now playing on Broadway, in London's West End, and on North American Tour), with choreography by Scott Ambler, set design by Paul Brown, Tony Award-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Paule Constable, sound design by Mick Potter, and musical supervision by John Rigby. The production is overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: music by Andrew Lloyd Webber; lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe); book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber; orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

Cameron Mackintosh's brilliant original production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA continues performances at Her Majesty's Theatre in London and in its recording-breaking run at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway and many other cities around the world.

Related Articles