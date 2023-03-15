PETER PAN GOES WRONG to Launch Lottery and Rush Ticket Policy

Broadway's Peter Pan Goes Wrong begins performances this Friday March 17 at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) and has announced the show's Lottery and Rush Ticket policy.

Digital Lottery: A limited number of $40 tickets will be sold via digital lottery for each performance. Entries for the Peter Pan Goes Wrong digital lottery starts at 12 AM, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $40 each. To enter and for more information, visit PanGoesWrongBway.com/Lottery.

In-Person Rush: A limited number of $45 in-person Rush tickets will be available at each performance when the Box Office opens at 10AM the day of the performance. Maximum of two tickets per person and subject to availability.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief, is produced by Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence, and Catherine Schreiber.

The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong will feature Bartley Booz as Dennis (March 17 - April 9), Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Jill, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis (starting April 11), Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as Annie. The company is completed by Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, Fred Gray, and Brenann Stacker.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong begins performances on Friday, March 17th and opens on Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Broadway for a limited 16 ½ week engagement.

Tickets are on sale now at Telecharge.com and in-person at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre Box Office. For groups call Broadway.com / Group Sales Box Office at 1-800-BROADWAY x2. Call now to guarantee disappointment.

This spring, brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström, and original music by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong made its premiere at the Pleasance Theatre in London in December 2013. After a UK Tour in 2014, the production transferred to the West End's Apollo Theatre for a Christmas season run in 2015 and returned to the West End the following year for another Christmas season run from October 2016. The play was also adapted into a one-hour television special, which was broadcast on December 31, 2016, on BBC One. The play made its North American premiere in 2022 at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Canada and will launch a new UK tour later this year.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong was nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier® Awards and has joyfully wowed critics across the UK.

Mischief's Tony® Award-winning Broadway hit The Play That Goes Wrong, opened in March 2017 at the Lyceum Theatre running longer than any other play that debuted in the 2017/2018 Season. After 737 performances the production moved to the New World Stages where the show continues to play to packed houses. The North American Tour was one the most successful Broadway play tours of the past twenty years. broadwaygoeswrong.com