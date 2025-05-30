PBS Sues Trump Administration Over Executive Order Cutting Funding

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PBS and Northern Minnesota Public TV (Lakeland PBS) have filed a lawsuit in federal court in the District of Columbia, seeking an injunction against President Trump’s May 1, 2025, executive order to halt federal funding for public broadcasters, reports Deadline. The lawsuit challenges the executive order’s legality and constitutionality, contending that it undermines public broadcasting’s independence and violates established legal protections.

The executive order, issued with significant attention earlier this month, directed federal agencies and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to stop all federal funds to NPR and PBS. President Trump has claimed that these entities have promoted "left-wing propaganda."

In the 51-page complaint, PBS and Lakeland PBS argue that the executive order would override Congressional authority, removing federal funding decisions from Congress and placing them under presidential control. “Regardless of any policy disagreements over the role of public television, our Constitution and laws forbid the President from serving as the arbiter of the content of PBS’s programming, including by attempting to defund PBS,” the lawsuit states.

PBS referenced a recent YouGov survey, noting that PBS is the most trusted institution in the United States compared to video streaming services, commercial cable television, news publications, commercial broadcast television, the federal government, Congress, courts of law, and social media platforms. The same survey found PBS to be the most trusted news network.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting receives approximately $500 million annually from the federal government, representing about 15% of its operating budget. A substantial portion of this funding is distributed to PBS, which also relies on corporate and private donors for support.

PBS and Lakeland PBS assert that the executive order constitutes an attack on freedom of speech and the separation of powers. The complaint says the action would have “profound impacts on the ability of PBS and PBS Member Stations to provide a rich tapestry of programming to all Americans,” and emphasizes the importance of maintaining editorial independence from political interference.

The lawsuit names President Trump, Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Education, Secretary Linda McMahon, acting FEMA boss David Richardson, and FEMA as defendants.