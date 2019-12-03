PARTY OF TWO: HOLIDAY EDITION Is Happening On 12/21!
This holiday season, gift yourself with a night of comedy and free booze! Join us for an evening of stand-up and storytelling that'll make you feel better about your love life.
Featuring:
ABBI CRUTCHFIELD (truTV, Comedy Central)
ALANA JOHNSON (BET, ABC))
ANYA VOLZ (Thirst Trap, Time Out NY)
ANOUSH FROUNDJIAN (The Moth, Solocom)
Hosted by:
ANITA FLORES has starred in videos for Buzzfeed, Univision, and Pride.com. She is currently on tour with Awkward Sex and the City. She has a podcast called 'I'm Listening' where she explores different themes and pivotal moments from the show Frasier with a new guest each episode.
Calvin Cato is the host/producer of Ed Sullivan on Acid at Freddy's Bar. Check out his 'Playable Characters' Podcast, which has been featured in AV Club and Splitsider.
7:30-9pm @The Pleasure Chest (1150 2nd Ave)
PS. WE HAVE FREE WINE AND CANDY!
$13 online, $15 at the door. Link to tickets here: https://bit.ly/2rO9oyk
Arriving early is strongly encouraged to ensure the seat that you want.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Jennifer Garner had 'zero chill' when she got a surprise phone call from someone she admires very much, actress Julie Andrews.... (read more)
Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Ahead of next weekend's television premiere, The SpongeBob Musical has released all new production photos!... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Breaks Winter Garden Box Office Record
BEETLEJUICE, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), announced Beetlejuice broke the... (read more)
All the Broadway Tickets You Can Buy for $39 (or Less!) on Cyber Monday
No, this is not a drill. We've got deals on 18 (count 'em!) Broadway shows this Cyber Monday. From mega-hits like 'Mean Girls' and 'Come From Away' to... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Cast of Broadway-Bound WEST SIDE STORY in Rehearsals!
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by To... (read more)
Broadway's TINA Breaks All-Time Box Office Record at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL shattered the all-time box office record at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) for the week en... (read more)