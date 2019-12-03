PARTY OF TWO: HOLIDAY EDITION Is Happening On 12/21!

This holiday season, gift yourself with a night of comedy and free booze! Join us for an evening of stand-up and storytelling that'll make you feel better about your love life.

Featuring:

ABBI CRUTCHFIELD (truTV, Comedy Central)

ALANA JOHNSON (BET, ABC))

ANYA VOLZ (Thirst Trap, Time Out NY)

ANOUSH FROUNDJIAN (The Moth, Solocom)

Hosted by:

ANITA FLORES has starred in videos for Buzzfeed, Univision, and Pride.com. She is currently on tour with Awkward Sex and the City. She has a podcast called 'I'm Listening' where she explores different themes and pivotal moments from the show Frasier with a new guest each episode.

Calvin Cato is the host/producer of Ed Sullivan on Acid at Freddy's Bar. Check out his 'Playable Characters' Podcast, which has been featured in AV Club and Splitsider.

7:30-9pm @The Pleasure Chest (1150 2nd Ave)

PS. WE HAVE FREE WINE AND CANDY!

$13 online, $15 at the door. Link to tickets here: https://bit.ly/2rO9oyk

Arriving early is strongly encouraged to ensure the seat that you want.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You