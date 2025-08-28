Oscar Isaac HAMLET Documentary to Premiere at Telluride Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



King Hamlet, a new documentary that follows Oscar Isaac during the 2017 production of Hamlet at The Public Theater, is set to make its world premiere at this year's Telluride Film Festival. The annual festival is running from August 29-September 1 in Telluride, Colorado, and will screen the film on Friday and Saturday.

The documentary, directed by filmmaker and Isaac's wife Elvira Lind, chronicles the Sam Gold-directed production, including its development process, Issac's handling of the material, and his personal life. During this period, the actor was dealing with the loss of his mother and the birth of his first child. Learn more about the film at Deadline.

Other Telluride titles this year include Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, the love story that inspired the creation of Shakespeare’s tragedy, starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal. Also screening is a modern adaptation of Hamlet with Riz Ahmed, and Blue Moon, Richard Linklater's new biographical portrait of Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart. Take a look at the full lineup here.

The Public Theater production of Hamlet featured Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac as the tormented Danish Prince. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, Hamlet opened on July 13, 2017, and ran through Sunday, September 3, in the Anspacher Theater.

Oscar Isaac's other stage credits include Grace and We Live Here at Manhattan Theatre Club, Beauty of the Father, and more. He made his Broadway debut in 2023 with The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. Onscreen, he is known for his work in the Star Wars franchise, Dune, Inside Llewyn Davies, and more. He will next be seen as Dr. Victor Frankenstein in Guillermo Del Toro's adaptation of the Mary Shelley novel.

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg