Oscar Antonio Rodriguez Makes his Debut in New Musical “MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN” at GALA Theater, Washington DC

Fran Tapia and Oscar Antonio Rodriguez.

Venezuelan/Costa Rican performer Oscar Antonio Rodriguez stars alongside a talented cast in “MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA’S RETURN” at GALA Theater in DC, showcasing his impressive range as a performer, capturing both the humor and seriousness of a story set against one of Argentina’s most tumultuous periods.

Ralphie Rivera, Camila Aldet, Fran Tapia, Sofia Grosso, Oscar Antonio Rodriguez

and Darina Eid.

“MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA’S RETURN” is a production with book and lyrics by Gustavo Ott, original music and lyrics by Mariano Vales, directed by Mariano Caligaris, featuring music direction by Walter "Bobby" McCoy, and choreography by Valeria Cossu. This musical seamlessly merges history and fantasy, exploring the afterlife of Eva Perón. Her preserved corpse ignites political scandals, clandestine affairs, and mysterious murders, while the story exposes the intense relationship between Evita and the working class and her spiritual power as Argentina's most revered icon. With fantastic lyrics and the seductive allure of samba, reggae, bachata, waltz, tango, and tarantella, this musical promises to enchant throughout its run.

(Left to right) Facundo Agustín, Rodolfo Santamarina, Diego Mariani, Luis Obed Velazquez and Oscar Antonio Rodriguez.

​​​​

The audition process for the show was held in person at Gala Theatre, but due to a prior work commitment, Oscar Antonio Rodriguez had to sumbit his audition tape online. At the time, he was rehearsing with the prestigious Amanda Selwyn Dance Theater for their world premiere season called "Habit Formed." Fortunately, his submission impressed the casting team, leading to his immediate casting in the show.

(Left to right) Rodolfo Santamarina, Camila Aldet, Tsaitami Duchicela, Jennifer Preston, Sofia Grosso, Oscar Antonio Rodriguez, Ralphie Rivera, Rachael Small, Darina Eid and Facundo Agustín.

Rehearsals for the production took place in Washington, D.C., throughout the entire month of April, with intense eight-hour sessions each day. The complexity of the show's music presented a significant challenge for the entire cast, requiring a high level of concentration, skill, and training. While dance is Oscar Antonio Rodriguez’s primary strength, mastering the intricate singing harmonies and acting alongside the choreography was a great challenge and a process of growth. Additionally, the show's choreography draws heavily from Argentine cultural dance disciplines such as Murga and Tango, demanding authenticity to honor the genre and its heritage.

"I approached the development and preparation of my character with great seriousness," Oscar Antonio Rodriguez explains. "Portraying this military role in a humorous manner, despite its seemingly illogical nature, was inspired by real events from a very difficult period in Argentina's history. The show features dark humor throughout, including the literal carrying of a cadaver. It is this balance between real and profound political and social themes combined with black humor that makes this show unique. I believe that one of the standout features of “MUMMY IN THE CLOSET” is its writing. The script is sharp, witty, and filled with memorable one-liners that linger long after the show ends."

(Left to right) Oscar Antonio Rodriguez, Rodolfo Santamarina, Luis Obed Velázquez, Facundo Agustín and Rodrigo Pedreira.

In this production, Oscar Antonio Rodriguez portrays Brigadier Orlando Ramon Agosti, one of the military officers involved in both coups, the theft of the mummy, and the coup against Isabel. All characters are based on real historical figures from Argentina's history. In his role, Oscar delivers a powerful political speech that leaves the audience speechless, emphasizing and reviving a crucial and difficult period in Argentina's political history. Additionally, he showcases his talents as a performer and dancer by leading the tango "El Bals de Moori," demonstrating exceptional dance skills throughout the piece.

(Left to right) Luis Obed Velázquez, Oscar Antonio Rodriguez, Fran Tapia and Facundo Agustín

The premiere of “MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA’S RETURN” drew a full house at the theater, with a sold-out audience. The reception to the show's humor and distinct comedic style was outstanding, with attendees visibly captivated and engrossed in the narrative. Each character contributed authenticity to the historical context, showcasing the artistic prowess of the entire cast. Be sure not to miss "Momia en el Closet," featuring Oscar Antonio Rodriguez and a stellar cast.

Photo Credit: Daniel Martínez Gonzalez. Courtesy of the Production.

