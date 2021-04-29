Original Theatre's Brand-New Production, Being Mr Wickham Streaming April 30th

Mr Wickham is ready to set the record straight in this brand-new production from award-winning Original Theatre Online! Adrian Lukis, who starred in the renowned BBC TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, returns to the role of Mr Wickham this summer.

Join Jane Austen's most roguish gentleman, George Wickham, on the eve of his sixtieth birthday, to lift the sheets on what exactly happened thirty years on from where we left him...

Being Mr Wickham, written by Adrian Lukis and Catherine Curzon and directed by Guy Unsworth

Live streaming from Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds Friday 30 April at 7.30pm BST, Saturday 1 May 2021 at 3pm & 7.30pm BST

Click HERE to purchase £20 tickets