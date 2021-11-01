Original Cast of SPRING AWAKENING to Reunite for One-Night-Only Benefit Concert

The Actors Fund announced today that the original cast from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Spring Awakening, will reunite for a special, one-night-only benefit concert. The concert will star original cast members Skylar Astin, Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, John Gallagher, Jr., Gideon Glick, Jonathan Groff, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Lea Michele, Lauren Pritchard, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken. Directed by the original director, Michael Mayer, the concert will take place on Monday, November 15 at 7 pm ET at The Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), home of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations.

Tickets to the concert can be found HERE. All proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund.

The original producers, Tom Hulce and Ira Pittleman stated, "The chance to reunite our remarkable cast 15 years after their first Broadway performance of Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik, and Michael Mayer's gorgeous show, is a beautiful and thrilling idea. I think all of us are looking forward to revisiting our younger selves, even for just one night, and we are truly grateful to Jonathan Groff, Lauren Pritchard and the entire cast for reaching out and making this all come together. There has never been a more important time to support The Actors Fund, and it's deeply gratifying to add this special concert to Spring Awakening's legacy."

"We're thrilled to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of Spring Awakening on Broadway," said Actors Fund CEO Joe Benincasa. "We can't wait to feel the show's electric and moving energy once again as the original Broadway company members come together to support The Actors Fund."

"We're so grateful to Ira, Tom, The Shubert Organization, Steven, Duncan and everyone involved in the one-night-only Spring Awakening reunion. We can't wait for fans old and new to experience this powerful musical, all while supporting The Actors Fund," added Actors Fund Chairman of the Board Brian Stokes Mitchell.

With music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, Spring Awakening opened at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre on December 10, 2006 to rave reviews, and quickly became the season's most talked-about new musical. That original production garnered eight Tony Awards, including the prizes for Best Musical, Direction, Book, Score, and Featured Actor (Gallagher), and ushered into the spotlight a new generation of stage stars.

Photo credit: Monique Carboni