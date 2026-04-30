Exclusive: Behind the Score of DEATH OF A SALESMAN On Broadway

Pulitzer-winner Caroline Shaw is the composer behind the affecting score of Broadway's new production of Arthur Miller's masterwork, Death of a Salesman. Get an exclusive look behind the scenes the score with Caroline, along with stars Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, and Christopher Abbott. Watch the video.

In the featurette, Shaw breaks down the inspirations behind the score and its landscape. "The music for this prooduction, I think is all about breath. Not just the breath of a voice but the breath before or after a sound. The breath around a chord or a phrase. It never wants to tell you what to feel," Caroline says.

"I think it's one of the unsung elements, maybe, of this production, is what a beautiful score she's written. It's certainly becomes a part of my performance," said Lane.

DEATH OF A SALESMAN, Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, follows traveling salesman Willy Loman as he grapples with his fading career, fractured relationships, and the realities of the American Dream. First premiered on Broadway in 1949, the play remains one of the most frequently revived works in the American theatrical canon.

DEATH OF A SALESMAN is playing now at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre.

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