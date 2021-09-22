Oratorio Society Of New York to Present Works By Britten, Pärt And Gabrieli At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine requires proof of vaccination to attend this event.
The Oratorio Society of New York, led by Music Director Kent Tritle, presents the opening concert of its 2021-2022 season on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, its first performance for a live audience since March 2020. The concert showcases Britten's sacred choral piece Festival Te Deum and the cantata Rejoice in the Lamb; Pärt's Berliner Messe and Two Slavonic Psalms; and Gabrieli's Jubilate Deo, Omnis Terra (A 8), with organist Raymond Nagem, and conducted by Kent Tritle, David Rosenmeyer, and William Janiszewski.
Additional concerts in OSNY's 2021-22 season include: Handel's Messiah on December 20, 2021 at 8pm in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall featuring soprano Leslie Fagan, contralto Heather Petrie, tenor Joshua Blue, and baritone Sidney Outlaw; Bach's Magnificat and Mozart's Coronation Mass on March 8, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine featuring soprano Hyeyoung Moon, mezzo-soprano Jasmin White, tenor Patrick Bessenbacher, and bass-baritone William Socolof with the Orchestra of the Society; and Mendelssohn's Elijah on May 9, 2022 at 8pm in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall featuring soprano Susanna Phillips, tenor Isaiah Bell, baritone Justin Austin, and the Orchestra of the Society. (Mezzo-soprano to be determined.) The Oratorio Society of New York also hosts its 45th annual Lyndon Woodside Oratorio-Solo Competition on April 9, 2022 at 1:30pm in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.
Concert Information
Pärt, Britten & Gabrieli
Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:30pm
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine | 1047 Amsterdam Avenue | New York, NY 10025
Oratorio Society of New York
Kent Tritle, conductor
David Rosenmeyer, conductor
William Janiszewski, conductor
Raymond Nagem, organ
BRITTEN: Festival Te Deum and Rejoice in the Lamb
PÄRT: Berliner Messe and Two Slavonic Psalms
GABRIELI: Jubilate Deo, Omnis Terra (A 8)
Tickets, priced at $35 to $60, are available at www.osny.org.
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine requires proof of vaccination to attend this event. All attendees and/or ticketholders must be fully vaccinated (received the final dose at least 14 days before the performance date). At check-in, ticketholders will be required to show proof of full vaccination (the NYS Excelsior Pass or a hard copy or photo of the vaccination card and a valid ID).