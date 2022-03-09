Oratorio Society Of New York Presents The 45th Annual Lyndon Woodside Oratorio-Solo Competition Finals At Carnegie Hall

The Oratorio Society of New York, led by Music Director Kent Tritle, is presenting the 45th Lyndon Woodside Oratorio-Solo Competition Finals Concert at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:30pm.

Eight emerging classical singers (to be selected from a pool of semifinalists) will perform major oratorio arias with piano accompaniment. OSNY's Music Director Kent Tritle and a panel of distinguished judges to be announced will choose the winners and award cash prizes. The Solo Competition was inaugurated in 1977 to encourage the art of oratorio singing and to give young singers an opportunity to advance their careers.

Prizes include the Holly McCracken Award (first place, $7,000), the Meyerson/Zwanger Award (second place, $5,000), and the Janet Plucknett Award (third place, $3,000). Additional prizes include the Esther Korshin Award (fourth place, $2,500), the Watson Family Award (fifth place, $1,500), the William Grogan Award (sixth place, $1,000), the Robert and Winifred Connelly Green Award (seventh place, $1,000) and the Jody Spellun Award (eighth place, $1,000).

OSNY's 2021-22 season concludes with Mendelssohn's Elijah on May 9, 2022 at 8:00pm in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, featuring Susanna Phillips, Lucia Bradford, Isaiah Bell, Justin Austin, and Zachary Whalen.

Concert Information

The 45th Lyndon Woodside Oratorio-Solo Competition Finals Concert

Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:30pm

Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall

154 West 57th Street

New York, NY 10019

Tickets: $30

Link: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2022/04/09/Lyndon-Woodside-Oratorio-Solo-Competition-Finals-0130PM

Artists and repertoire to be announced