Opera At Florham Presents 'Our Three Tenors, A Tribute To Luciano Pavarotti'

Join in on Sunday September 20th at 2 p.m.

Come out of quarantine and enjoy an afternoon of beautiful music with an optional dinner. Join in on Sunday September 20th at 2 p.m. for "Our Three Tenors, a tribute to Luciano Pavarotti." In this ever-changing time of COVID, Opera at Florham will present the Musicale in a temporary venue - the beautiful Conservatory located in Rod's Restaurant/The Madison Hotel, 1 Convent Rd, Morristown, NJ. The optional three-course dinner, being served outside under a tent, begins at 4 p.m.

Join us for an afternoon break, wear your best mask, practice social distancing, and enjoy selections from famous operas, Broadway and the American Songbook sung by tenors Theron Cromer, Matthew Cerillo and Jacob Rivera. We also welcome guest artist, soprano Mia Pafumi. Mary Pinto accompanies the singers on piano and Mariana Karpatova narrates. The program harkens back to when the famous trio of Plácido Domingo, José Carreras, and, of course, Luciano Pavarotti came together causing an international sensation as The Three Tenors. Our Three Tenors will lend their own flare to a program created by Opera at Florham's Artistic Director, Mary Pinto, which will include the signature song, "O Sole Mio."

Theron Cromer has performed lead roles in various operas and in the Summer 2017, was invited to perform the role of Don Ottavio for the Music Academy International's production of Don Giovanni. His concert work includes tenor solos in Carmina Burana, Mozart's Coronation Mass, and concerts of Broadway and popular music with a group called "Tenors on Stage". He received his Bachelor of Music in Voice Performance from Montclair State University and works regularly as a church soloist and tenor section leader.

Matthew Cerillo is a recent graduate of Hofstra University with a Bachelors in Voice Performance. He most recently performed the role of Tamino for Hofstra University's production of Die Zauberflöte. Other roles include Don Basilio (Le Nozze di Figaro), Demetrius (The Fairy Queen), as well as Dianna Trapes, Filch, and Ben Budge (The Beggar's Opera) with full orchestra. Matthew is a recipient of the President's Scholarship at Mannes and the Hofstra William B. Rosencrans endowed scholarship and recital.

Jacob Rivera is a recent Master of Music graduate of SUNY Purchase. His roles at Purchase included Le Nozze di Figaro, The Crucible (Ezekiel Cheever), Amahl and the Night Visitors (Kaspar), Don Giovanni (Don Ottavio), and Gianni Schicchi (Rinuccio). In 2018 he sang the role of Andreas in The Tales of Hoffman with Opera North. For three consecutive seasons, Jacob participated in Martina Arroyo's Prelude to Performance Program, performing in the choruses of La Fille du Régiment, La Bohème and Carmen.

Mia Pafumi, soprano made her professional opera debut in both the chorus of the Sarasota Opera, and as a principal artist at the Knoxville Opera. She was the 3rd place winner of the 2015 Gerda Lissner Foundation International Vocal Competition and a second time grant winner of the Licia Albanese - Puccini Foundation's 2014 and 2015 International Vocal Competition where she performed in the Winner's Concert at Carnegie Hall. The New York Times describes Pafumi as a "pert and vibrant soprano."

Mary Pinto, Opera at Florham's Artistic Director has worked with international opera singers and major American opera companies for over 25 years. She has performed with State Opera and Light Opera of New Jersey, coached with Metropolitan Opera stars, and is a private coach and accompanist at Montclair State University, and her private studios in NJ and NYC. She received her Bachelor's degree in Music for Piano Performance from DePauw University and her Master's in Music for Piano and Voice Accompaniment from University of Illinois.

Mariana Karpatova, soprano is a recognized specialist training youth and advanced professional singers in contemporary and classical music. Since 2002 she has maintained a private practice teaching singing and is currently a member of the vocal teaching staff at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

General admission for the Musicale is $25.00, student ticket is $10.00. Combination Musicale and dinner tickets are $70.00 and $55.00 respectively, and must be ordered by September 14. Tickets may be ordered online at www.operaatflorham.org or by mail. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Order your tickets now as Conservatory seating is limited in order to strictly adhere to COVID social distancing guidelines. Priority will be given to people who purchase the combo Musicale and Dinner. Additional tented seating for the Musicale is located on the perimeter of the Conservatory with sound enhanced by speakers. Dinner will be served outside under a tent in the classically decorated style for which Rod's is famous.

No one will be admitted unless they are wearing a mask.

Opera at Florham is committed to keeping our audience engaged and entertained and is looking at multiple performance scenarios, whether in person, virtual or hybrid. Plans for more 2020 events are in the works, including the Musicales Crossing Genres and An Operatic Holiday. Check our website operaatflorham.org for tickets and updates.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You