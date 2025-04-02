Open Jar to Offer Free Audition Masterclass For Actors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open Jar Studios and Stage Door Network - The Theatrical Search Engine will present a free AUDITION COACHING MASTERCLASS led by Jeff Whiting (Bway: Bullets Over Broadway, Young Frankenstein, Big Fish), created for actors of all levels to level up their auditions.

The event is free and open to all performers and pre-registration is required. RSVP at www.OpenJarStudios.com/free-events

By attending this masterclass, both participants and observers will uncover the secrets to how to make each audition more impactful with insightful lessons and personalized feedback. This masterclass is built for actors of all skill levels no matter if they are an aspiring actor seeking to break into the industry or a seasoned performer.

During the workshop, the instructor will select (by random draw) several attendees who registered as "Potential Participants" to workshop an audition cut. If you are interested in being one of these selected attendees, please choose the appropriate ticket type. If you are not interested in being selected, choose "Observation ticket".

The event is free and open to all actors and sponsored by Stage Door Network as part of the Open Jar Studios Membership Series. Space is limited.