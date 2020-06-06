Online 'Fab Four Master Class' Coming June 25th
CultureSonar and Wonderwall Communications are pleased to present "Fab Four Master Class," a new online experience for music fans who crave an in-depth look at legendary recordings.
World-renowned Beatles historian and author Kenneth Womack and producer, composer and "Deconstructing the Beatles" series creator Scott Freiman are joining forces to deliver this unique series of classes. Each installment will include curated content such as rare outtakes from albums, deep-dives into composition and production techniques, stories behind songs, and exclusive musical breakdowns and audio clips.
Having appeared as expert commentators on hundreds of programs and at venues all over the world, Womack and Freiman are highly skilled at bringing new insights on the Beatles (and more) to audiences in fun and accessible ways. Previously, they've collaborated on "Abbey Roadshow" at both the GRAMMY Museum Prudential Center and 92nd Street Y. And now, they're bringing their knowledge directly to your computer screen!
Don't miss the inaugural session, "The Road to Please Please Me", taking place Thursday, June 25, 2020 (Global Beatles Day!) at 8 pm ET via CrowdCast. Tickets are available at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/the-road-to-please/register. Upon registration, you will receive a syllabus and link to join. Each presentation will last approximately 75-90 minutes, followed by a Q&A.
Get your tickets before class fills up! A splendid time is guaranteed for all.
