On This Day, April 5- EVITA Opens at the Marquis Theater

On this day 2012, the first Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's acclaimed musical, Evita opened at the Marquis Theater.

Evita is a musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. It concentrates on the life of Argentine political leader Eva Perón, the second wife of Argentine president Juan Perón. The story follows Evita's early life, rise to power, charity work, and eventual death.

The musical began as a rock opera concept album released in 1976. Its success led to productions in London's West End in 1978, winning the Laurence Olivier Awardfor Best Musical, and on Broadway a year later, where it was the first British musical to receive the Tony Award for Best Musical.

This has been followed by a string of professional tours and worldwide productions and numerous cast albums, as well as a major 1996 film of the musical starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas. The musical was revived in London in 2006 and toured the UK again in 2013-14 before running for 55 West End performances at the Dominion Theatre in September-October, 2014.

Take a trip back to 2012 with the revival company of Evita, led by Ricky Martin and Elena Roger, and their performance on the 2012 Tony Awards!