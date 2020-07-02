Oliver Dowden Meets With Andrew Lloyd Webber at the London Palladium to Test Safety Measures
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber announced that he will run a reopening test at the London Palladium in July, inspired by the success of an ongoing production of The Phantom of the Opera in South Korea.
Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, has shared photos on Twitter of a meeting that recently took place between himself, Lloyd Webber and Public Health England at the London Palladium.
"I saw v comprehensive safety measures in place," Dowden tweeted. "Despite the huge challenges, we're working intensively with them & others to get theatres open as soon as safe and I know that panto season is key."
I saw v comprehensive safety measures in place at @LondonPalladium this morning with @OfficialALW & Public Health England- Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) July 2, 2020
Despite the huge challenges, we're working intensively with them & others to get theatres open as soon as safe and I know that panto season is key pic.twitter.com/46cOPbFuyC
Lloyd Webber hopes to "demonstrate to the Government what has happened in Korea at the London Palladium in the first week of July. We've just had the final bits of equipment delivered into England. We hope to have them in the theatre next Monday. Then we're going to do a series of tests there to see whether it's going to work."
