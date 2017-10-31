Old Vic Theatre Releases Statement on Kevin Spacey: 'We Are Deeply Dismayed'

As BWW previously reported, allegations surfaced this week that actor Kevin Spacey made sexual advances at RENT star Anthony Rapp when Rapp was just 14 years old. Both actors were working on Broadway at the time. Though Spacey has since apologized for the incident and came out as gay, his remarks have been strongly criticized by GLAAD and other groups.

Today, London's Old Vic Theatre, of which Spacey served as artistic director from 2004-2015, released a statement on the reports, sharing that they were "deeply dismayed" to learn of the allegations of sexual misconduct. The full statement follows:

The Old Vic would like to respond to recent media reports by making it clear that we are deeply dismayed to hear the allegations levied against Kevin Spacey, who was Artistic Director from 2004-2015.

Inappropriate behaviour by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable. We aim to foster a safe and supportive environment without prejudice, harassment or bullying of any sort, at any level, as set out in our joint statement with the theatre industry on 23 October. We want our employees to feel confident, valued and proud to be part of The Old Vic family. Any behaviour we become aware of which contravenes these goals will not be tolerated.

If you have been connected with The Old Vic or in our employment and feel you have a complaint that you were unable to raise, please contact us on confidential@oldvictheatre.com. Any experience shared will be treated in the utmost confidence and with sensitivity. We have appointed external advisors to help us deal with any information received.

Today, Netflix announced that it has indefinitely discontinued its production of the sixth season of HOUSE OF CARDS, in which Spacey stars.

Spacey served as host of the 2017 TONY AWARDS. He most recently appeared on Broadway in 2007's A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN. Other Broadway credits include THE ICEMAN COMETH, LOST IN YONERS and LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT.

