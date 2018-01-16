Okieriete Onaodowan Co-Stars In New York Film Academy Movie Musical

Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, Okieriete Onaodowan, will be featured in New York Film Academy's upcoming movie musical, directed by Paul Warner.

KAYA: TASTE OF PARADISE, written by Jerome A. Parker with music and lyrics by Anna Jacobs is an original twenty-five minute movie musical which sheds light on New York City's underground disco scene and the primarily LGBTQ youth, many homeless, who flock to Club Paradise as a safe haven. Set amidst the post-economic crash and pre-AIDS, KAYA follows the story of a first generation South African immigrant teenager, from a strict cultural background in Harlem, who risks the safety of living under the wing of her brother (played by "Oak") in order to escape to Paradise.

"It has been a great pleasure getting to collaborate with Oak on bringing the role of Demarco, the older brother of Kaya's protagonist, to life." Says Warner "His empathy for the socio-political nature of the Kaya, as well as his humility, experience, intellect, and generosity towards the young cast have brought a level of depth to the film that I think is unparalleled."

"The students at NYFA have the unique opportunity to work side by side not only with broadway professionals including, Oak, costume designer David Withrow, choreographer Michelle Potterf and music director Anna Ebbesen, but they also have the chance to collaborate with veteran filmmakers, such as Warner, Director of Photography Till Neuman and Line Producer Chloe Hyeonjeong Na. It's a remarkable opportunity to bridge the gap between theatre and film." says Producer Sean Robinson, who oversees the movie musical productions at NYFA's Professional Conservatory Of Musical Theatre.

KAYA is scheduled for festival release in Spring 2018. For more information visit nyfa.edu.





