Official: BAT OUT OF HELL Musical Sets 8-Week NYC Run at City Center in 2019

The producers have announced Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, the critically acclaimed, thrilling new musical based on one of the best-selling albums of all time, will play an eight-week engagement at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street) as part of its North American tour, which is currently at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre and officially launches next week at Detroit's Fox Theatre.

The New York engagement of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical will begin performances on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, September 22as the tour continues its run across North America.

Tickets for the New York engagement of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical will go on sale in the new year.

To sign up for access to the exclusive fan pre-sale for the New York City Center engagement and other news about Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical including the latest tour dates and cities, please visit: www.batoutofhellmusical.com/us-tour.

The producers said, "We are thrilled to bring Jim Steinman's theatrical vision to New York City Center. Bat Out Of Hell fuses the raw energy of rock and roll with the soaring passions and lyricism of musical theater. As a theatrical spectacle, like the genre defying album it's based on, Bat Out Of Hell is an experience that's impossible to forget. When it premiered, the critics raved, audiences cheered, and we were honored with the Evening Standard Award for Best Musical. Jim and Meat Loaf made Bat Out Of Hell one of the greatest rock and roll albums of the twentieth century, and we hope the musical will thrill audiences for generations to come. We cannot wait for New Yorkers to experience the event: part Romeo and Juliet, part mind-blowing theatrical spectacular, part live concert, and all rock and roll!"

Under the direction of Jay Scheib, the New York engagement for Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical will star Andrew Polec who thrilled London and Toronto critics with his powerhouse performance as Strat. Mr. Polec is joined by co-stars Emily Schultheis as Raven, Bradley Dean as Falco, Lulu Lloyd as Sloane, Avionce Hoyles as Tink,Harper Miles as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble for Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical includes Will Branner, Samantha Pauly, Zuri Washington,Kayla Cyphers, Erin Mosher, Emilie Battle, Kaleb Wells, Nik Alexander, Adam Kemmerer, Michael Milkanin, Lincoln Clauss, Alex Deleo, Paulina Jurzec, Nick Martinez, and Tiernan Tunnicliffe.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical premiered in 2017 at the Manchester Opera House and then played a wildly successful engagement at London's Coliseum, winning the Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, before rocking Canadian audiences with a critically acclaimed run at Toronto's Mirvish Theatre.

The production is currently playing an extended engagement at London's Dominion Theatre where it will end its critically acclaimed engagement this January. Since spring 2017, Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical has sold more than 650,000 tickets.

The three Bat Out Of Hell albums have sold a staggering 100 million copies globally. The first album, released in 1977, is one of the best-selling albums of all time and in 2003 was named one of "Greatest Albums of All Time" by Rolling Stone. Sixteen years later, Mr. Steinman scored again with Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massively successful single "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" which reached number one in 28 countries and earned a Grammy® Award. The final album in the trilogy, Bat Out Of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose, debuted on Billboard's Top 10 list, was a top-selling album in 14 other countries, and includes Meat Loaf's hit version of the Steinman classic "It's All Coming Back To Me Now."

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Mr. Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including "You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth," "Bat Out Of Hell," "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)," and "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad," as well as two previously unreleased songs "What Part of My Body Hurts the Most" and "Not Allowed to Love."

In Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr. Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl, Randy Lennox, Tony Smith, features book, music, and lyrics by Mr. Steinman, direction by Mr. Scheib, choreography by Emma Portner, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Mr. Bausor &Meentje Nielson, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, video design by Finn Ross, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, fight direction by Ryan Bourque, and musical direction by Ryan Cantwell.

The original cast recording of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is now available both digitally and on CD from Ghostlight Records. The album is produced by Mr. Steinman, Steven Rinkoff, and Michael Reed.

In April 2018, Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical announced a wide-ranging global partnership to support the Invictus Games Foundation, the governing body of the Invictus Games, a global sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

For additional information, please visit www.batoutofhellmusical.com

