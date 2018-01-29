Off-Broadway Week's 2-For-1 Tickets are Onsale Today

NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, announced NYC Off-Broadway WeekSM two-for-one tickets are on sale to the public today beginning at 10:30am EST. The popular biannual program now in its ninth year will run February 12 to February 25, 2018, offering visitors and New Yorkers the opportunity to see more than 35 unique Off-Broadway productions at an excellent value. Participating shows-of which 22 are new to NYC Off-Broadway Week for winter 2018-include critics' picks, musical revivals, celebrities, family-friendly themes, long-running classics and more. NYC Off-Broadway Week tickets can be purchased now at nycgo.com/off-broadway-week.

"The Off-Broadway theater community truly welcomes all as they continually offer a wide variety of entertaining productions for every audience type," said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. "We are proud to offer our NYC Off-Broadway Week program, which has featured over 600 Off-Broadway productions to date, and we encourage both visitors and locals alike to discover a new Off-Broadway show this winter at a value and support this welcoming community."

The 36 shows participating in NYC Off-Broadway Week winter 2018 are:

A Letter to Harvey Milk*

A Walk With Mr. Heifetz*

Addy & Uno*

Amy and the Orphans*

An Ordinary Muslim*

Avenue Q

Balls*

Blue Man Group

Cardinal*

Cinderella the Musical*

Cruel Intentions: The Musical*

Disco Pigs*

Drunk Shakespeare

El Coronel No Tiene Quién Le Escriba (No One Writes to the Colonel)

Fire and Air*

Gazillion Bubble Show

Good for Otto*

In & Of Itself

In the Body of the World*

Jerry Springer - The Opera*

Jersey Boys*

Naked Boys Singing!

NEWSical The Musical

Party Face*

Perfect Crime

[PORTO]*

Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic

Red Roses, Green Gold*

Relevance*

Sistas The Musical

STOMP

THE Amateurs*

The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking

The Marvelous Wonderettes

The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats*

This One's For The Girls*

*New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.

All participating shows are subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

"The Off-Broadway League is excited to enter into a new year and a new season of NYC Off-Broadway Week with our friends and partners at NYC & Company," said Adam Hess, President of The Off-Broadway League. "This winter season features 22 new participants along with more than a dozen returning favorites, and we hope this value program entices both regular theatergoers and new audiences to come out and discover the exciting shows that Off-Broadway has to offer."

NYC Off-Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with The Off-Broadway League. NYC Off-Broadway Week will be promoted through exclusive content on nycgo.com, out-of-home media in the five boroughs, print and digital advertising, commercials running in NYC taxicabs and through social media posts on @nycgo and with hashtag #NYCOffBroadwayWeek.

Since its launch in 2009, over 600 Off-Broadway productions have participated in NYC Off-Broadway Week. The program has also generated over $3 million in revenue through ticket sales, of which over 85,000 have been sold.

Furthermore, New Yorkers and visitors are encouraged to seek out the ultimate-value week this winter, today (January 29) through February 4, when three of NYC & Company's signature programs align: NYC Broadway WeekSM, NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Must-See WeekSM. Hotel savings are also available as the winter season offers the most attractive hotel rates of the year, particularly on the evening of Super Bowl Sunday (February 4). For all there is to do in NYC this winter, visit nycgo.com/winter.

NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide. For all there is to do and see in New York City, visit nycgo.com.

Related Articles