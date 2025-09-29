Oasis to Release 25th Anniversary Editions of 'Familiar To Millions' Live Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oasis have announced the release of limited-edition formats to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Familiar To Millions - Oasis’ debut live album, recorded at their Wembley Stadium show in July 2000.

Released on November 14th via Big Brother Recordings, it’s available to pre-order now on 2CD and 3LP formats here, with vinyl being made available for the first time since its original release 25 years ago. Exclusive limited edition 3LP formats include Official Store silver vinyl, Amazon red and black marble, and HMV blue vinyl with alternate colored sleeve.

The announcement of the limited-edition formats of Familiar To Millions follows the final UK shows of the acclaimed Live ‘25 Tour, rounding-off seven sold-out nights at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

This announcement comes ahead of the landmark anniversary of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? this week with 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition formats released featuring new unplugged versions of five classic tracks; “Cast No Shadow,” “Wonderwall,” “Champagne Supernova,” "Acquiesce,” and “Morning Glory.”

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? stands out as one of the all-time era-defining great rock albums, having sold over 22 million copies globally including over 6 million in the US.

Familiar To Millions Tracklist:

CD 1

1. Fuckin' In The Bushes

2. Go Let It Out

3. Who Feels Love?

4. Supersonic

5. Shakermaker

6. Acquiesce

7. Step Out

8. Gas Panic!

9. Roll With It

10. Stand By Me

CD 2

1. Wonderwall

2. Cigarettes & Alcohol

3. Don't Look Back In Anger

4. Live Forever

5. Hey Hey, My My

6. Champagne Supernova

7. Rock 'n' Roll Star

8. Helter Skelter

OASIS LIVE ‘25 TOUR DATES

Tuesday, October 21 – Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, October 25 – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, October 26 – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Friday, October 31 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 1 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, November 4 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 7 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 8 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 15 – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 16 – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, November 19 – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, November 22 – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, November 23 – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)