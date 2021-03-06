OPPY: A Mars Rover Story Streams Judson Memorial Church

On March 17, the musical play "OPPY: A Mars Rover Story" will premiere at Judson Memorial Church in front of a live socially distanced and masked audience.

Following the recent exciting and successful landing of the newest exploration rover, Perseverance on Mars this week, musical theatre collaborators Andi Lee Carter (playwright) and Henco Espag (composer) have created the musical play, "OPPY: A Mars Rover Story" based on the live and times of the beloved rover, Opportunity, who touched hearts around the world in 2019 with her final moments of life on Mars.

In the play, OPPY lands on Mars with the directive to find signs of water, but this little rover has a secret mission: to find her twin sister Spirit who has touched down on the other side of the fourth rock from the sun. Through incidental music, poetry, dance, and visual design we follow OPPY's journey for meaning in her lonely Martian mission as she wanders the dusty red planet for nearly fifteen years in search of her star-crossed sister. And as she develops her understanding of herself, we witness her finding answers to questions about gender, humanity, and the mythology of the stars.

The audience will join NASA in this pandemic friendly, 25-minute, play with music and we will ask them to facilitate OPPY's expedition to Mars and beyond.

The 25-minute play featuring DeShawn Jenkins as OPPY and Parker Wallis as the voice of NASA is directed by Mika Kauffman and stage managed by Enzo Veiga will be presented twice each night at 7pm and 8pm on March 17, 19, 20, and 21 in front of a small live and socially distanced audience. The 8pm performances will also be livestreamed for at home audiences.

*disclaimer* The 7pm live performances will feature brief nudity.

In accordance with CDC and NY State Health Guidelines, masks or face coverings will be required for all audience members, crew, and the performer. One-way traffic patterns will lead the audience to their seats, socially distanced at all times. We will not exceed a 25-person maximum capacity per show. The Meeting Room at Judson is equipped with MERV 13, COVID approved air filters and the space will be sanitised in between shows.

Performances run March 17-21. Shows start at 7pm and 8pm. Judson Memorial Church Meeting Room is located at the entrance on 243 Thompson St. NY, NY 10012. Tickets are $20.

Link to live in-person shows: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4811467

Link to livestream online shows: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4825403