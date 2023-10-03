ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four

Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a fourth season on Hulu.

The announcement of the renewal comes as the season finale of the third season is now streaming on Hulu. The writers room for the new season will begin soon now that the WGA strike has ended, Deadline reports.

Broadway fans can spot many familiar faces in the third season, including Meryl Streep, Don Darryl Rivera, Gerald Caesar, Allison Guinn, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Wesley Taylor, Linda Emond, Matthew Broderick, and Jeremy Shamos, joining stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Following the making of a Broadway musical, the third season featured original songs by Michael R. Jackson, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, and Sara Bareilles.

From the minds of Steve Martin, DAN FOGELMAN and John Hoffman, “Only Murders In The Building” follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Watch the trailer for the third season here: