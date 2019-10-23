ONLY HUMAN, Starring Gary Busey, Announces Final Off-Broadway Performance
The Off-Broadway musical Only Human will play its final performance on Monday, October 28. At time of closing, the musical will have played eight performances and 13 previews.
Only Human stars Academy Award-nominee Gary Busey as The Boss, Mike Squillante as Lou, Kim Steele as Maggie, and Evan Maltby as Jay, and also features Ben Bogen, Lili Thomas and Charles West. Only Human is playing at the Theatre at St. Clements (423 West 46th Street).
Only Human features a book by Jess Carson, and music and lyrics by Mike Squillante, based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Mike Squillante. The production is choreographed by Josue Jasmin and directed by NJ Agwuna.
Orchestrations, arrangements and musical direction are by Adrià Barbosa. Only Human was developed last year with a workshop at Oklahoma City University.
Scenic design is by Andrew Moerdyk, costume design is by Avery Reed, lighting design is by Eric Norbury and sound design is by Benjamin Scheff. Production stage manager is Emely Zepeda. Production management is by Senovva. Foresight Theatrical serves as general manager.
Only Human is produced by Jesse Murphy, co-founder of Jesse|James Films, with partner James Sears Bryant. Additional producers are Gylden Entertainment, James Raby, Dick & Mary Meisterling, Steven Becker, Whitney Wood, and Jela Okpara.
Visit the show's official website at www.onlyhumanmusical.com to purchase tickets or for more information.
