OH, MARY! on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Oh, Mary! on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Oh, Mary! playing on Broadway?

Oh, Mary is running on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre. It is located at 149 W 45th Street Broadway.

How do I get to Oh, Mary! on Broadway?

The Lyceum Theatre is just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stop is Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7), 42 Street-Bryant Park or 47-50th Street (B, D, F, M).

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did Oh, Mary! open on Broadway?

Oh, Mary! began previews at the Lyceum Theatre on June 26, 2024 and opened on July 11, 2024. Check out what the critics had to say.

Is Oh, Mary! playing outside of New York City?

Not yet. The musical has not yet announced a national tour or plans for additional productions. Before Broadway, it had its world premiere off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

What is Oh, Mary! about?

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy starring Cole Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot.

Who wrote Oh, Mary!?

Oh, Mary! is written by Cole Escola, features original music by Daniel Kluger, and is directed by Sam Pinkleton.

How long is Oh, Mary!?

Oh, Mary! is 80 minutes, with no intermission.

What days of the week does Oh, Mary! play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in Oh, Mary!?

Characters in Oh, Mary! include: Mary Todd Lincoln, Mary's Husband, Mary's Chaperone, Mary's Teacher, and Mary's Husband's Assistant.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Oh, Mary!?

The original Broadway cast includes: Cole Escola, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Bianca Leigh, Tony Macht, Hannah Solow, and Peter Smith.

Is the original cast still in Oh, Mary!?

Yes. You can still see the full original company in Oh, Mary!.

Did Oh, Mary! win any awards?

Oh, Mary has not yet been eligible for Tony Awards, but it won the John Gassner Award for New American Play from the Outer Critics Circle, and Escola was awarded a Theatre World Award and the Drama Desk's Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award.

Can I bring my child to Oh, Mary!?

Oh, Mary! is recommended for ages 14 and up.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to Oh, Mary!?

You can get tickets to Oh, Mary! and every other Broadway show here.

Does Oh, Mary! have a lottery?

Yes! Entries for the Oh, Mary! digital lottery open at 12 AM one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $47.00 each. Visit OhMaryPlay.com/lottery to enter.

‍A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available at the Lyceum Theatre Box Office (149 West 45th Street) for $43.00, available day-of when the box office opens . Rush ends 30 minutes before curtain. One person may buy up to 2 tickets at $43.00 each.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on Oh, Mary!