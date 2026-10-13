SCHMIGADOON! Cast to Reunite for Album Signing at Museum of Broadway

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On Friday, October 23, members of the original Broadway cast of the Tony Award-winning “Best Musical” Schmigadoon! will reunite to celebrate the release of Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on CD and vinyl. Original cast members, including 2026 Tony Award nominees Alex Brightman, Sara Chase and Ana Gasteyer, along with Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Isabelle McCalla, Ivan Hernandez, Maulik Pancholy, Max Clayton and McKenzie Kurtz will appear at The Museum of Broadway from 5–6 PM to sign copies of the album and meet fans. CDs and vinyl will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

The physical CD edition of Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording), featuring the complete Tony Award-winning score and orchestrations, will be available at retail stores beginning October 16. The CD is currently available exclusively at the Nederlander Theatre.

A limited quantity of vinyl will also be available at the Nederlander Theatre beginning in early October, ahead of its retail release on November 6. The album is currently available to stream on all platforms. To preorder vinyl of the album, click HERE. To order CD copies of the album, click HERE and to listen the album on streaming, click HERE.

About Schmigadoon!

The most Tony Award-nominated musical of the season, Schmigadoon! won four Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” “Best Book of a Musical,” “Best Original Score,” and “Best Orchestrations.” The production was also named “Outstanding New Musical” by the Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Dorian Theater Awards. At the Chita Rivera Awards, Schmigadoon! received “Best Choreography” and “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show,” while Max Clayton and Isabelle McCalla were each recognized as “Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show.”

The new musical opened on Broadway on Monday, April 20 and is now on sale through Sunday, April 4. The North American tour will launch in September 2027, kicking off at Baltimore’s historic Hippodrome Theatre before traveling across the U.S and Canada, with major engagements slated for Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and more.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 12 Hrs 26 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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