SCHMIGADOON! Cast to Reunite for Album Signing at Museum of Broadway
Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Isabelle McCalla, and other ensemble members will join the signing celebration for the Tony Award-winning musical's complete score.
On Friday, October 23, members of the original Broadway cast of the Tony Award-winning “Best Musical” Schmigadoon! will reunite to celebrate the release of Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on CD and vinyl. Original cast members, including 2026 Tony Award nominees Alex Brightman, Sara Chase and Ana Gasteyer, along with Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Isabelle McCalla, Ivan Hernandez, Maulik Pancholy, Max Clayton and McKenzie Kurtz will appear at The Museum of Broadway from 5–6 PM to sign copies of the album and meet fans. CDs and vinyl will be available for purchase and signing at the event.
The physical CD edition of Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording), featuring the complete Tony Award-winning score and orchestrations, will be available at retail stores beginning October 16. The CD is currently available exclusively at the Nederlander Theatre.
A limited quantity of vinyl will also be available at the Nederlander Theatre beginning in early October, ahead of its retail release on November 6. The album is currently available to stream on all platforms. To preorder vinyl of the album, click HERE. To order CD copies of the album, click HERE and to listen the album on streaming, click HERE.
About Schmigadoon!
The most Tony Award-nominated musical of the season, Schmigadoon! won four Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” “Best Book of a Musical,” “Best Original Score,” and “Best Orchestrations.” The production was also named “Outstanding New Musical” by the Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Dorian Theater Awards. At the Chita Rivera Awards, Schmigadoon! received “Best Choreography” and “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show,” while Max Clayton and Isabelle McCalla were each recognized as “Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show.”
The new musical opened on Broadway on Monday, April 20 and is now on sale through Sunday, April 4. The North American tour will launch in September 2027, kicking off at Baltimore’s historic Hippodrome Theatre before traveling across the U.S and Canada, with major engagements slated for Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and more.
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