Nuyorican Poets Café LIBERTY'S DAUGHTERS: IMMIGRANT WOMEN'S MONOLOGUES

Immigrant/International Artists and Scholars in New York and Nuyorican Poets Café invite you to Liberty's Daughters, an evening of immigrant women's monologues presented by artists across generations and ethnicities at the storied (virtual) Nuyorican Poets Café

Monologues written/presented by 10 fabulous artists:

Rosa Arredondo is Sheriff Valenti on the hit show Roswell N.M. Television: recurring on Quantico, Gone and guest stars on Blacklist, Blindspot, Madame Secretary and The Good Wife. Film: Award winners, Still Alice, Baby Girland Silver Tongues. Theater: B'way revival of A Streetcar Named Desire and George Wolfe's Harlem Song. Writer and producer of her one woman show, JOURNEYS and Jack & Jill, (best short nominee at Female Eye Fest)

Alice Eve Cohen is a playwright and solo theatre artist. Winner of the 2019 Jane Chambers Playwriting Award, her plays have been presented internationally, and her memoir received the Elle Literary Grand Prize & Oprah magazine's 25 Best Books of Summer. Alice teaches at The New School and at Augsburg University's MFA Program.

MARIANA CARREÑO KING's plays include Truckers, The Red Gene, Miss 744890, Patience, Fortitude and Other Antidepressants, Dance for a Dollar, Ofelia's Lovers, Rare Encounters, Darkroom, The Wake and Fool's Journeyamong others. Mariana is also a stage director, translator, part of the Advisory Committee for The Lark Play Development Center US/Mexico Playwrights Exchange and member of LAByrinth Theatre Company.

JESSICA LITWAK is a theatre artist focused on theatre for social change: playwright, actor, director, educator, drama therapist, puppet builder, Fulbright scholar. Artistic Director of The H.E.A.T. Collective: www.theheatcollective.org

Vernice Miller Educator/Director/Producer/Performer. For Civic Ensemble; worked with incarcerated youth and directed Saviana Stanescu's Bee Trapped Inside the Window. Recipient of London New Play Festival's Best Actress Award. Co-founder A Laboratory for Actor Training Experimental Theatre Company. (www.ALATetc.org)

Najla Said is an actress, playwright and author. Her solo show, PALESTINE, premiered Off-Broadway in 2010 and ran for 9 sold-out weeks. She has since performed PALESTINE at colleges, universities, and institutions all over the world. She is also the author of Looking For Palestine: Growing up Confused in an Arab-American Family (Riverhead, 2013)

Saviana Stanescu is a multi-rooted writer and ARTivist, author of Aliens with Extraordinary Skills(commissioned/produced by Women's Project; published by Samuel French) and many other plays about the immigrant experience. Winner of New York Innovative Theatre Award for Outstanding Play (Waxing West). Founder of IASNY. www.saviana.com

Cori Thomas (Mellon Foundation Playwright in Residence at WP Theater) is an award-winning playwright/screenwriter. Her plays include LOCKDOWN; WHEN JANUARY FEELS LIKE SUMMER; CITIZENS MARKET; LIBERIAN LEGACY TRILOGY, and more; produced and developed at New Dramatists, Sundance, O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, etc.

JAMARA WAKEFIELD is a Black queer writer and creative who writes for publication and stage. She is the author of The Black Student's Guide to College Resistance Volume 1: Student Loan Debt. Her play The Great Dismal Swampwas a semifinalist for the Leslie Scalapino Award for Innovative Women writers. She currently has art and culture bylines for Shondaland, Playboy, Broadway Black, The Indypendant, Bitch Magazine and Broadway World. Her poems appear in The Felt and Deluge.

Livestream On Zoom, Sunday, October 25, at 7 pm, EDT. For moe information visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/35133/production/1029108?performanceId=10574845

