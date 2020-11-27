North Coast Rep Presents the West Coast Premiere of Necessary Sacrifices

Ray Chambers and Hawthorne James By Your Tickets >> https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39277 " height="1060" src="https://northcoastrep.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/NC_top_west.jpg" width="600" /> NECESSARY SACRIFICES reveals the anguish and emotions of these two great leaders Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass as they grapple with war, peace, politics and moral courage. Originally commissioned by Ford's Theatre in Washington, D. C., North Coast Rep's West Coast premiere puts audiences squarely in the room where history happened. With its strong echoes of today's political landscape, this riveting drama will captivate history buffs and theatre-lovers alike.