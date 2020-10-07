Norm Lewis to Star as Count Dracula in Resounding's Debut Production of DRACULA

DRACULA will be presented on Friday, October 30 and Saturday 31 at 8 PM.

Resounding, a live immersive audio entertainment company, will debut with a production of Dracula, on Friday, October 30 and Saturday 31 at 8 PM. Based on Orson Welles' radio play and adapted by Resounding Creative Director Steve Wargo, this production of Dracula will star Tony-nominated Norm Lewis (Broadway: Once on This Island The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess) as Count Dracula along with Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Broadway: Lysistrata Jones, Legally Blonde, Hairspray) as Mina Murray, Siho Ellsmore (Off-Broadway: Jewtopia. TV: "Neighbours") as Lucy Westenra, Chris Renfro (TV: "The Happy Place," "Reno911!") as Jonathan Harker, Dick Terhune (TV: "Transformers: Cyberverse") as Prof, Van Helsing, Stuart Williams (Off-Broadway: The Report. TV: "The Plot Against America") as Dr. Seward and John Stimac (Film: Lethal Force. Met Opera's Akhnaten), all performing live, remotely from their homes.

Based on Bram Stoker's horror classic, this live immersive audio experience will transport audiences to the heart of Transylvania and the decaying, undead world of The Count himself. With your ears and imagination as your guide, join Prof. Van Helsing as he leads a team of vampire hunters to destroy the evil that is Dracula once and for all.

This fast-paced new immersive audio play, suggested by Orson Welles' 1938 radio adaptation, will use new, proprietary technology to create a live 360-degree soundscape of howls, bats, screams, creaky floors, slamming doors, and everything that goes bump in the night.

"I've been thinking for the better part of a decade about how to leverage the internet to increase audience and participation in the theatre in America and the world. My initial ideas were to recreate the style and substance of the broadcasts that Orson Welles and his Mercury Theatre performed live on the radio in the late '30s. Time passed, other projects came and went, then the pandemic hit, and this idea became front and center. We have an amazing team and now we have some fancy patent-pending new technology on our hands, something potentially revolutionary. And what better way to launch that with the great Norm Lewis as Dracula for Halloween." Resounding Creative Director, Steve Wargo

Resounding wants their audiences to 'spend the night out at home' as they gather with their friends near and far for the Halloween event of the year: dress in your undead best, light your candles, pour yourself a drink, and prepare to experience Dracula like never before. Resounding has partnered with award-winning NYC bartender Jena Ellenwood to help curate custom cocktails (and nonalcoholic beverages) for each of their shows; the team will engage with audiences with ideas for show-specific eats and treats, costumes, and décor on their Pinterest board. Audiences will also have the opportunity to share their experiences via a "virtual photo booth" that documents the shared experience of attending the performance together, even while being apart.

Dracula will be followed by live audio performances of a Resounding adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island (November), and the World Premiere of The Fantastical Tale of the Nutcracker and the Mouse King (December) casts TBA. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by visiting Resounding.live.

The Resounding team includes Steve Wargo (Creative Director), David Horowitz (Director of Technical Design), Blair Russell (Director of Operations), Jen Ash (Production & Broadcast Manager), and Holly Buczek, CSA (Casting Director).

