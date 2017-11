Norm Lewis, NaTasha Yvette Williams and More Among 2017 AUDELCO Award Winners; Full List!

The 45th Annual AUDELCO Awards were held Monday, November 20th, at Symphony Space on 95th Street and Broadway.

Scroll down for the winners of Black Theatre's most prestigious awards!

The AUDELCO "VIV" AWARD WINNERS:

LIGHTING DESIGN

Kate Bashore (The Three Musketeers)

SET DESIGN

Christopher & Justin Swader (The Three Musketeers)

COSTUME DESIGN

Rachel Dozier-Ezell (The Three Musketeers)

DIRECTOR/DRAMATIC PRODUCTION

Walter Dallas (Autumn)

DIRECTOR/MUSICAL PRODUCTION

Robert O'Hara (Bella: An American Tall Tale)

PLAYWRIGHT

Richard Wesley (Autumn)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Count Stovall (Autumn)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Pauletta Washington (Autumn)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL - FEMALE

NaTasha Yvette Williams (Bella: An American Tall Tale)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL - MALE

Norm Lewis (Sweeney Todd)

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Darius Smith (Raisin)

CHOREOGRAPHY

Camille A. Brown (Bella: An American Tall Tale)

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

Daughters of the Mock (Negro Ensemble Company)

SOLO PERFORMANCE

Timothy Simonson (Adam)

LEAD ACTOR

Jerome Preston Bates (Autumn)

LEAD ACTRESS

Elizabeth Van Dyke (Zora Neale Hurston)

BEST REVIVAL

Two Trains Running (Black Spectrum Theatre Company)

MUSICAL PRODUCTION OF THE YEAR

Bella: An American Tall Tale (Playwrights Horizons)

DRAMATIC PRODUCTION OF THE YEAR

Autumn (Billie Holiday Theatre)

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

A. Curtis Farrow & Dale Ricardo Shields

RISING STAR AWARD

Jordan Tyson

SPECIAL PIONEER AWARD

Thelma Pollard and Ishmael Reed

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dominique Morisseau and Lynn Nottage

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AWARD

Camille Billops - James Hatch and John D. Smith

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





Related Articles