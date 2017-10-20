Norm Lewis, Jennifer Nettles and More to Join Lea DeLaria in Concert at Birdland

Oct. 20, 2017  

Norm Lewis, Jennifer Nettles and More to Join Lea DeLaria in Concert at Birdland

Lea DeLaria is coming to Birdland Jazz Club this month - October 24-28 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM - featuring several special guests.

DeLaria seems to have achieved overnight stardom with her stand-out role as Carrie 'Big Boo' Black in the Netflix hit series Orange is the New Black. However, DeLaria's multi-faceted career as a comedian, actress, and jazz musician has, in fact, spanned decades.

She will be joined by special guests Norm Lewis (October 24), Sandra Bernhard (October 25), Janis Siegel (October 26), Jennifer Nettles (October 27) and Danielle Brooks (October 28).

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum. Visit www.birdlandjazz.com/event/1535310-lea-delaria-new-york for more information.


