Norm Lewis Discusses His Upcoming Seth Concert Series Show and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On July 17, he chatted with Broadway favorite Norm Lewis!

He talked about his upcoming concert as part of the Seth Concert Series, and more!

Click here to purchase tickets to Norm's upcoming concerts (July 19 & 20) with Seth Rudetsky!

To kick off the interview, Norm talked about his first performance as Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera. He said it was a blur, and he didn't remember anything besides taking his bow.

He then went on to discuss what fans can expect from the upcoming concert with Seth!

"It's going to be that Norm Lewis journey," Lewis said, going on to say that he and Seth have a great dynamic because Seth was one of the first people to ever hire him 30 years ago.

"We have a lot of different stories, a lot of major history together," Lewis said. "So you're going to see us, just two guys hanging out, shooting the breeze, singing some songs that mean a lot to us. Probably a song that we did years ago, things like that. It's just going to be fun."

Norm said that he hopes fans can get to know him a little better through this concert, as he has gotten to know stars just from watching the previous Seth concerts.

Throughout the rest of the interview, Norm discussed the Black Lives Matter movement, a virtual masterclass he is teaching, some of the highlights of his career, and much more!

Watch the full interview here.

Norm Lewis was recently seen in the NBC television special, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!, alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper. He recently appeared in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island and as Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Barrow Street Theatre, receiving the AUDELCO Award for his performance. In May of 2014, he made history as The Phantom of the Opera's first African American Phantom on Broadway. He has been seen on PBS in the Live From Lincoln Center productions of Showboat with Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis: Who Am I?, and New Year's Eve: A Gershwin Celebration with Diane Reeves, as well as American Voices with Renée Fleming and the PBS Special First You Dream - The Music of Kander & Ebb.

On television, Norm Lewis can be seen recurring in the VH1 series, Daytime Divas, also alongside Vanessa Williams. His additional television credits include Chicago Med, Gotham, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods, as well as in his recurring role as Senator Edison Davis on the hit drama Scandal. Mr. Lewis received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, Chicago, Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy. In London's West End he has appeared as Javert in Les Misérables and Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary Concert, which aired on PBS. Off-Broadway Mr. Lewis has performed in Dessa Rose (Drama Desk nomination, AUDELCO Award), Shakespeare in the Park's The Tempest, The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Drama League nomination), Captains Courageous, and A New Brain. His regional credits include Porgy in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (A.R.T.), Ragtime, Dreamgirls (with Jennifer Holliday), First You Dream, Sweeney Todd, and The Fantasticks. On film Mr. Lewis can be seen in the newly released drama, Magnum Opus, and has appeared in Winter's Tale, Sex and the City 2, Confidences, and Preaching to the Choir.

