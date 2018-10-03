Norm Lewis, Alice Ripley, and More to Perform at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY

The Path Fund Inc. is pleased to announce the initial list of performers that will appear at the 25th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY will honor legendary Rock & Roll drummer from Bad Company and Free, SIMON KIRKE, and two-time TONY Award winner for Fun Home, Assassins - Michael Cerveris.

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: 25th Anniversary Benefit Concert on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 8 p.m. ROCKERS ON BROADWAY, is the original Broadway rock concert series (created in 1993), a fun unique charity event, featuring music and Broadway's best rockin' out. Proceeds to benefit The PATH Fund, Inc., Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and arts education programs with Broadway Bound Kids.

This year's high energy rock concert will celebrate the past 25 years of ROCKERS ON BROADWAY events. The show will feature performances by Rockers alumni including Tony Award nominees and winners and Broadway's current stars and ensemble members. And as a part of special tribute for 25th Anniversary of hit Broadway show The Who's TOMMY with members of original cast.

The PATH fund's Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner have today announced the initial list of performers including:

Honoree: Michael Cerveris - TONY Award Winner - Fun Home and Assassins; The Who's Tommy

Honoree: Simon Kirke - drummer from Bad Company and Free

Jonathan Dokuchitz - Hairspray; Company; The Who's Tommy

Cheryl Freeman - The Civil War; The Who's Tommy

Jeremy Kushnier - Head Over Heels; Cirque du Soleil Paramour, Jesus Christ Superstar

Norm Lewis - Once On This Island; The Little Mermaid; The Who's Tommy

Jennifer Perry - Kinky Boots; Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark; Mamma Mia

Ryann Redmond - Escape From Margaritaville; If/Then; Bring It On

Alice Ripley - TONY Award Winner - Next To Normal; The Rocky Horror Show; The Who's Tommy

Max Sanergman - Smokey Joe's Cafe

Clarke Thorell - Annie; Hairspray; The Who's Tommy

Tony Vincent - Rocktopia; America Idiot; Jesus Christ Superstar

Also: with the all student band one95 from the cast of School Of Rock and rising stars Isabel Gottfried, and Amanda Swickle.

Added Kehr: "Twenty-five years has flown by. I'm so excited to relive some of the best performances from past Rockers concerts and share the stage with the cast of Tommy again."

The PATH Fund, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education. We support pre-professional training organizations with scholarship and program funding. Additionally, we support NYC's thriving arts community by working with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater. Since the inception of Rockers in 1993 and PATH in 2007, they have raised over a half million dollars for performing arts charities. Sponsored by Dolly Fox, The Laurence & Pamela Tarica Foundation, J. Barry Howell DDS, and Paris Campbell.

Tickets range from $25 - $500 and are on sale now at rockersonbroadway.com and a lepoissonrouge.com.

