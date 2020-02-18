Norbert Leo Butz Joins DEBRIS on NBC

Deadline reports that two time Tony-winning actor Norbert Leo Butz has joined the cast of NBC's upcoming sci-fi pilot, "Debris." He stars alongside Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele.

J.H. Wyman, creator of "Almost Human," created the series.

On "Debris," two agents from two different continents and two different mindsets - CIA's Bryan Beneventi (Tucker) and MI6's Finola Jonesmust (Steele) - work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind. It is said to be of the same mind as "The X-Files" and "Men in Black."

Butz joins the cast as Craig Maddox, a CIA operative and Bryan's handler who knows where all the bodies are buried.

For more than two decades, Norbert Leo Butz has made a name for himself as one of New York's most versatile and accomplished stage actors. The two-time Tony Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical (one of only nine actors to have won this award twice) has graced the stage in shows such as My Fair Lady, Big Fish, Enron, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Catch Me If You Can, Wicked, Rent, and many more.

He is perhaps best known to TV audiences as Kevin Rayburn in the Emmy-nominated Netflix thriller Bloodline, where he starred for three seasons opposite Kyle Chandler, Sissy Spacek, and Sam Shepard. Among his many other television appearances, he starred in the FX series Trust (directed by Danny Boyle), the PBS Civil War medical drama Mercy Street, and Hulu's The First opposite Sean Penn. Butz most recently received raves from critics as legendary screenwriter Paddy Chayefsky in the Emmy-nominated FX series Fosse/Verdon. Among his many film credits are Fair Game, Dan in Real Life, The English Teacher, Better Living Through Chemistry, Greetings from Tim Buckley, and the animated film Wonder Park. He can currently be seen in movie theaters opposite Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer in the Sundance hit film Luce and recently completed shooting two films scheduled for release in 2020: the comedy Give or Take and Flag Day (directed by and starring Sean Penn).

Watch BroadwayWorld's interview with Butz from the 2011 Tony Awards:

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles