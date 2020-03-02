Norbert Leo Butz, Erich Bergen, Lexi Lawson and More to Perform in BROADWAY AGAINST BULLYING
No Bully (nobully.org), the leading anti-bullying nonprofit in the US, will celebrate its annual Broadway Against Bullying charity cabaret in NYC on March 9, 2020. Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer Michael J. Moritz returns to direct this year's one-night-only show at Sony Hall where the event has been moved to accommodate growing public interest.
With a star-studded Broadway cast including the likes of Erich Bergen (Madame Secretary, Waitress), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, Rent), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera), Kim Steele (Hadestown, My Fair Lady), Norbert Leo Butz (Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Joshua Colley (Les Miserables, Newsies), pop singer Jana, Chloe Lowery (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Yanni), Clayton Cornelius (Ain't too Proud, Beautiful), and Milly Shapiro (Hereditary, Matilda) the sixth year of this well-loved production promises to be a night you won't want to miss!
Proceeds from this profound evening of stories and songs will benefit No Bully's mission to eradicate bullying and cyberbullying worldwide. With over 12 million children involved in bullying each year in the US, the bullying epidemic has reached a crisis, and with freedom of online accessibility comes the proliferation of this already serious issue. No Bully stands at the forefront of necessary cultural change. Implementing its evidence-based Solution Team methodology, the nonprofit touts a 90% success rate of ending bullying incidents in the schools it partners with, both in the US and internationally.
No Bully's work matters and positively impacts thousands of students each year. You can make a difference too! Broadway Against Bullying tickets (and sponsorship opportunities) are available to the public at www.nobully.org/broadway2020. If you can't make it to the event but would still like to show your support, please contribute online at www.nobully.org/donate and make a gift to help end bullying!
