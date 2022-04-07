Nominees Announced for 2022 A2IM Libera Awards

The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) is proud to announce the nominees for the 2022 A2IM Libera Awards Presented by Merlin, continuing its 17-year tradition of supporting and honoring the extraordinary talent of the independent music sector. Nominees in the 33 categories range from the experimental pop of Japanese Breakfast (the most-nominated artists of the year with 7 nominations) and Jason Isbell's celebration of the music of Georgia to the soulful cross-genre sound of returning Libera Awards winner Arlo Parks.

The Libera Awards is the largest global independent music awards show. It celebrates the successes of the independent music community, from the artists that create the music to the labels that release and promote it. This year's Libera Awards will be two-fold, including both a virtual broadcast exclusively streamed on YouTube, as well as an in-person ceremony held on June 16, 2022 in New York City. The in-person gala will be held at an iconic New York venue and include dinner and drinks with live award presentations to music industry leaders, award winners, and leaders in independent music advocacy.

Tickets for the in-person ceremony go on sale soon. Follow @liberaawards on twitter and instagram to know about it first. To RSVP for the live stream, visit liberaawards.com/live. The Libera Awards are made possible by the support of its sponsors including Merlin, ADA, YouTube Music, Ingrooves, The Orchard, edm.com, MSK (Mitchell; Silberberg & Knupp, LLP), Redeye Worldwide, and Virgin Music.

This year, the Libera Awards is excited to partner with the Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities (RAMPD), who will be providing consultation services on event accessibility, disability culture and inclusion. For more information on accessibility, please reach out to contact@rampd.org.

Each year, the Libera Awards serve as the culmination of A2IM's Indie Week, an international conference that brings together leaders and visionaries from the independent music world for four days of keynotes, workshops, and panels. This year's Indie Week will take place June 13th through the 16th as a hybrid event - both online and in-person. To learn more about Indie Week 2022, visit https://a2im.org/indieweek.

About A2IM:

A2IM is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit trade organization headquartered in New York City that exists to support and strengthen the independent recorded music sector. Membership currently includes a broad coalition of nearly 700 Independently-owned American music labels. A2IM represents these independently owned small and medium-sized enterprises' (SMEs) interests in the marketplace, in the media, on Capitol Hill, and as part of the global music community. In doing so, it supports a key segment of America's creative class that represents America's diverse musical cultural heritage. Billboard Magazine identified the Independent music label sector as 37.32 percent of the music industry's U.S. recorded music sales market in 2016 based on copyright ownership, making Independent labels collectively the largest music industry sector.

The organization's board of directors comprises: Tony D. Alexander - Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) LLC, Marie Clausen - Ninja Tune, Mariah Czap - Yep Roc, Steven Hill, Warp Records, Heather Johnson - Ninety9lives, Lisa Levy - Robbins Entertainment, Martin Mills - Beggars Group, Louis Posen - Hopeless Records, Darius Van Arman - Secretly Group, Zena White - Partisan Records, and Vic Zaraya - Concord.

To learn more, visit: https://a2im.org.