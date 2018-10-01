Nominations Open For the 2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!

Nominations are now open for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, honoring exemplary performers and productions in New York from the past season!



There are 17 total categories open for nominations in this year's awards, including Best Show, Best Vocalist, and more. Performers and shows that have opened on the New York cabaret circuit between November 1, 2017 and October 31, 2018 are eligible for nomination.



New to the awards this year are the categories of Best Burlesque Show or Act, Best Drag Artist or Impersonator, and Best Major Recording. Additionally, all previously-gendered categories have been combined into a single category (e.g. Best Celebrity Show, Male, and Best Celebrity Show, Female, have been combined into one Best Celebrity Show). The changes and additions reflect the diverse and ever-changing landscape of the industry and give recognition to local performers who have not previously been eligible.



PLEASE NOTE: As in previous years, nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple will have had to performed at least three shows during this eligibility period.



After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's Cabaret team will proof the list for eligibility and errors, and will also contribute their own nominees to best represent and honor the wide range of talent New York's cabaret scene has to offer. Voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in mid-January.



Please carefully and accurately fill in the nomination form below, making sure the production meets the eligibility requirements described above.



Don't miss out on making sure that your favorites performers and performances get the recognition they deserve! Click on the link below submit your nominations today!

