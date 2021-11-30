Voting Opens For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards

Voting is now open for the 2021 first ever, by popular demand, BroadwayWorld Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards - celebrating theatre all across NYC!

The 2021 Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2021. Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

Voting is now open through December 31st. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.