Nominations Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards: Best Of The Decade!
Find your region and submit your nominations today!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! In a time when theatre across the globe is facing unprecedented obstacles - we wanted to take the time to celebrate past achievements while looking forward to the productions of the future! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!
In celebration of the fact that it's the best of the decade, to help narrow down voting to the best of the best, qualifying nominees will require at least 10 votes. Categories with over 25 nominees may be reduced to nominees with a number of nominations above the mean average.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Our local editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
|
Canada
|Calgary
|Edmonton
|Montreal
|Ottawa
|Toronto
|Vancouver
|
International
|Australia - Sydney
|Austria
|Brazil
|Colombia
|Germany
|Italy
|Mexico
|Netherlands
|South Africa
|Norway
|Philippines
|Sweden
|
Special Awards
|Cabaret
|Dance
|Opera
