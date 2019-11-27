Nominations Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld NYC Non-Professional Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
Nominations are NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld NYC Non-Professional Awards Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! Eligibility is for productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Nominations are reader submitted and are open through December 10th. Voting will open December 16th and close on December 31st.
Winners will be announced in January!
The BroadwayWorld Non-Professional Theatre Awards are only for amateur productions where performers are not compensated for their time - aka community theatre. productions with performers who have Equity membership and appear via showcase code or guest artist contracts are not eligible to participate. Elementary, Middle, High School and educational theatre programs are not eligible to participate. College productions are eligible for their respective categories.
This year the BroadwayWorld Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Please carefully and accurately fill in the nomination form for your region, making sure the production meets the eligibility requirements described above.
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theater in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever.
Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
