Noah Galvin Joins THE GOOD DOCTOR Season Four

Broadway's Evan Hansen will play a doctor in first-year residence.

"Dear Evan Hansen" star Noah Galvin has joined the cast of the upcoming season of "The Good Doctor," alongside Summer Brown, Bria Samoné Henderson (Mrs. America) and Brian Marc (The Kill Team).

The four will play first-year residents who will be vying for one or more resident position at St. Bonaventure Hospital. To keep the suspense, it won't be revealed until the end of the season how many positions are open.

Galvin will play Dr. Asher Wolke. Formerly part of an orthodox Jewish sect, Asher made the choice to separate himself from his former beliefs before deciding to go to medical school.

Brown will play Dr. Olivia Jackson. She is a Harvard and Oxford graduate, who is oddly insecure for someone with her stellar academic credentials.

Henderson will portray Dr. Jordan Allen, a committed and faithful Baptist, who finds strength and comfort from daily prayer. She cares for her patients - but cares even more about building her career. Not just her medical career.

Marc will portray Dr. Enrique "Ricky" Guerin. Ricky is a surfer but definitely not a slacker when it comes to his medical career. He has embraced the philosophy that, "Experiences are more valuable than assets."

Galvin's film credits include "Booksmart" and "Assassination Nation." On TV, he's starred in "The Real O'Neals." On Broadway, Galvin played Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen.

