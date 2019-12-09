No Name Comedy / Variety Show at Word Up in Washington Heights

Each No Name show at the wonderful Word Up bookshop features a mix of some of NYCs best comics, storytellers, and more. Each show also includes No Name's OPEN STAGE--

the place where ANYONE can get up and do ANYTHING! And we DO mean anything...

Eric Vetter is the MCScheduled guests for Tuesday, December 10th @ 7pm:

Andrew Ian BayroffMenuhin Hart& more





