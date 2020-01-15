No Name Comedy Announces Fake New Years Eve Show at Ottos
"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer, Eric Vetter recently announced a "Fake New Year's Eve Edition" on FRIDAY, JANUARY 17th @ Otto's Shrunken Head in Manhattan. Vetter is the MC, Stupendous Stephanie is the Stage Manager.
Scheduled guest artists for Friday, January 17th @ 7:00 pm (subject to change) include Bruce Cherry and more!
Music provided by The Summer Replacements: Carl "Baby Foo Year, No Problem" Fortunato
Alex "The Assassin" De Suze
Fernando "Dr. Sandman" Morales González
"King Of The Hill" Courtney Hill
No cover, no minimum, performers subject to change. Otto's is located at 538 E 14th St (Cross Street: Between Avenue A and Avenue B) "L" subway train to First Avenue. For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com.
