Nikki MacCallum And Rachel Lenihan Co-Headline QED Astoria With DRY JAN OR JAN BRADY?

Nikki MacCallum and Rachel Lenihan will co-headline an evening of stand-up comedy at QED Astoria with DRY JAN OR JAN BRADY? on Thursday, January 29, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Chris Griggs.

The performance features MacCallum and Lenihan presenting back-to-back new half-hour sets, described as personal, unfiltered, and intentionally unhinged, as they compete for the tongue-in-cheek title of “the neurotic, overshadowed, middle sister”—Jan Brady. The show blends observational humor with autobiographical material, centering on identity, ambition, and self-awareness.

Lenihan is a New York City–based stand-up comedian, writer, and artist who performs regularly at New York Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club, and Atlantic City Comedy Club. She has been featured by Metropolitan Magazine as a comedian to watch and wrote for season three of The Chris Gethard Show on TruTV.

MacCallum, originally from the Boston area, is also based in New York City and works as a stand-up comic, musician, and author. Her credits include appearances on CBS, VH1, and Prime Video. She is a regular performer at New York Comedy Club, The Grisly Pear, The Tiny Cupboard, and Atlantic City Comedy Club, and recently headlined the Finger Lakes Comedy Festival.

The event is a one-night-only performance.