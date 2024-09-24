Nikki M. James, Jelani Remy & More to Join Prospect Musicals 25th Gala

The event will take place on Monday, September 30th at The Edison Ballroom.
Prospect Musicals revealed the presenters and performers for their 25th Anniversary Gala, being held Monday, September 30th at The Edison Ballroom: Tony Award winner Nikki M. James(Suffs, The Book of Mormon), Princeton Triangle Club alumna Michelle McGorty, and Tony Award winner Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line) will present, with special performances from a line up that includes Tony Award nominee Stephen Bogardus(Falsettos), Bandits on the Run (Adrian Blake Enscoe, Sydney Torin Shepherd, Regina Strayhorn), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Diane Phelan (Into the Woods), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), Helen J Shen (Maybe Happy Ending), and more.
As previously announced, Prospect Musicals’ 25th Anniversary Gala will honor three extraordinary members of the theatre community with the third annual Muse Awards: Tony Award-winning director and actor Michael Arden (Parade, Maybe Happy Ending), arts advocate and author Kendall Crolius, and Tony Award recipient Baayork Lee (A Chorus Line).
Drama Desk Award winner Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade, The Phantom of the Opera) and Jaygee Macapugay (Suffs, Here Lies Love) will co-host the event. Additional performers include LaDonna Burns, Kimberley Chatterjee, Steven Eng, Tymothee Harrell, Devin Ilaw, Charlotte Kunesh, Gaea Lawton, Asher Muldoon, and Jasmine Sharma.
The Gala celebrates the company’s 25 years of pioneering, developing, and producing new musical theater works, as well as the recent re-branding from Prospect Theater Company to Prospect Musicals. The evening will include cocktails, dinner, and entertainment from special guests in celebration of this year’s Muse Award recipients.
Prospect Musicals’ Gala Committee Co-Chairs include Jane Abramson, Tira Harpaz, and Jason Ma.
To reserve tickets for the full evening ($500-$650) or the concert and awards presentation only ($125), please visit ProspectMusicals.org.
Videos