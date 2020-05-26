Nik Walker, Gerard Canonico, and More Set For BULLETS ON BROADWAY Murder Mystery to Benefit the Roger Rees Awards

A very special streaming version of Bullets on Broadway - part of The Broadway Murder Mystery Game Series (created by Monica Hammond and starring Betsy Struxness), will be presented Wednesday May 27th at 7:30pm to support the 2020 Roger Rees Awards on the Broadway Education Alliance YouTube Channel.

Hosted by Bryan Campione (Broadway Buzz, LLC), guests can join in the fun of our virtual Broadway Murder Mystery at home with some of your favorite Broadway Guests - all to support The Roger Rees Awards. Grab a drink, a snack, meet the suspects and guess the murderer in one zany, hilarious evening!

How The Game Is Billed: "It's opening night of "Murder in the First" on Broadway, and nerves are high. The cast and crew are all a buzz backstage with the excitement of the lights, the sounds - and the dead body of big-shot Broadway Producer. There lies Jack Bialystock, shot in the back center stage before the curtain could rise. Was the murderer a cast member, like Anita Part who's making her Broadway debut tonight, or seasoned performer Sienna Stealer? Was it the sleazy casting director Colin Back, or a member of the audience like Megan Phan who somehow wandered backstage? There's only one way to find out: play the game Bullets on Broadway! But hold onto your overpriced wine-the murderer may be YOU!"

Broadway Guests Include: Nik Walker (Ain't Too Proud/Hamilton), Tracy McDowell (Motown/Rent), Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief/MonsterSongs), Nadia Brown (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill/Groundhog Day), Angel Reed (Rock of Ages), Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider Man: Turn Off The Dark/Rock of Ages), Ben Cameron (Wicked) and Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray) and Janet Krupin (If/Then).

A "Text To Donate" button will be available thanks to Broadw.ai to support the The Broadway Education Alliance - fiscal sponsor of the Roger Rees Awards.

